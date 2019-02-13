All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's been a rollercoaster of a winter! the mixture of rain, sleet and snow is causing potholes across the valley! road crews will be out trying to fix them. if you hit one, a local dealership wants you to know what to do! news 10's abby kirk is live at burger chrysler jeep in terre haute this morning. abby? yes, remember to slow down on the roads.... if you see crews out working. if you see a pothole---report it. in terre haute. call 3-1-1 for city streets there's also a 3-1-1 website. for state and national highways, you can use the indiana department of transportation "report a pothole feature" online. reporting live in terre haute, ak, news 10.

an unexpected guest made a real mess at taco casita on third street in terre haute. check out this exclusive news 10 video. restaurant staff say a deer crashed into a window. it ran into the kitchen. then it made it's way out into the dining area. it crashed through a 2nd window before running across 3rd street. the business was closed at the time and no one was injured.

a rockville indiana man faces two felony counts of child molesting. john allen montgomery the third is in jail this morning - accused of molesting a girl. indiana state police investigators started looking into this case back on february 2nd.

happening today, Dominic pope will return to court in terre haute. pope is charged with criminal confinement, kidnapping and strangulation. according to court documents, Pope held a woman against her will and threatened her with a machete. that happened on july 23rd last year.

if you live in jasper county, illinois, you can now text 9-1-1 for help if you are hearing or vocally impaired or if you feel it is too dangerous speak. 9-1-1 dispatchers can also text you back. safety experts say you should still call if possible. either way -- provide the most important information first like your name and location.

sunday alcohol sales will be discussed one week from today in york township in illinois. york township leaders will host a town meeting at the community center in west union, illinois. that meeting starts at 7 next monday night. last year marshall and paris voted to allow sunday sales.

we're just days away from the deadline to avoid another partial government shutdown. bipartisan talks apparently broke down over the weekend. the two sides remain at odds over a handful of issues, including how many migrants authorities can detain, and also how much to fund president trump's border wall. the deadline to come to an agreement is friday.