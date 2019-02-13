Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Monday
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
///
an unexpected guest made a real mess at taco casita on third street in terre haute. check out this exclusive news 10 video. restaurant staff say a deer crashed into a window. it ran into the kitchen. then it made it's way out into the dining area. it crashed through a 2nd window before running across 3rd street. the business was closed at the time and no one was injured.
///
a rockville indiana man faces two felony counts of child molesting. john allen montgomery the third is in jail this morning - accused of molesting a girl. indiana state police investigators started looking into this case back on february 2nd.
///
happening today, Dominic pope will return to court in terre haute. pope is charged with criminal confinement, kidnapping and strangulation. according to court documents, Pope held a woman against her will and threatened her with a machete. that happened on july 23rd last year.
///
if you live in jasper county, illinois, you can now text 9-1-1 for help if you are hearing or vocally impaired or if you feel it is too dangerous speak. 9-1-1 dispatchers can also text you back. safety experts say you should still call if possible. either way -- provide the most important information first like your name and location.
///
sunday alcohol sales will be discussed one week from today in york township in illinois. york township leaders will host a town meeting at the community center in west union, illinois. that meeting starts at 7 next monday night. last year marshall and paris voted to allow sunday sales.
///
we're just days away from the deadline to avoid another partial government shutdown. bipartisan talks apparently broke down over the weekend. the two sides remain at odds over a handful of issues, including how many migrants authorities can detain, and also how much to fund president trump's border wall. the deadline to come to an agreement is friday.