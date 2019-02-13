Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Rain, warmer. High: 39°

Monday Night: More rain, flooding possible. Low: 36°

Tuesday: Morning fog, rain showers. High: 41°

Detailed Forecast: A stationary front is parked across the central part of Indiana. This will keep the area in occasional showers through Monday, and perhaps for a few hours Tuesday morning. Temperatures are hovering around normal for this time of the year, so not much to report in the way of extreme heat or cold. Sunshine will ride in with brief high pressure on Wednesday and then another round of rain looks to rally for Thursday and Friday. As far as flooding is concerned, the east fork of the White River, through Greene and Daviess counties, continues to remain in a moderate category.

