Rain, warmer. High: 39°

A stationary front is parked across the central part of Indiana.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 6:40 AM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 6:45 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Monday: Rain, warmer. High: 39°

Monday Night: More rain, flooding possible. Low: 36°

Tuesday: Morning fog, rain showers. High: 41°

Detailed Forecast: A stationary front is parked across the central part of Indiana. This will keep the area in occasional showers through Monday, and perhaps for a few hours Tuesday morning. Temperatures are hovering around normal for this time of the year, so not much to report in the way of extreme heat or cold. Sunshine will ride in with brief high pressure on Wednesday and then another round of rain looks to rally for Thursday and Friday. As far as flooding is concerned, the east fork of the White River, through Greene and Daviess counties, continues to remain in a moderate category.

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
