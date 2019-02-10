Speech to Text for Old Post Bluegrass Jam

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sudan. vincennes university was filled with music today. those were sounds from the old post bluegrass jam. it's a blue grass festival held at v-u each year. organizers say it started in the 80's and has grown every year since. some bluegrass lovers travel hours to hear the bands. "you can hear the words they have a lot of meaning and a simple meaning and its really east to understand and follow and i just wouldn't trade it for anything i just love it." if you're a if you're a bluegrass fan and you missed the event this year -- don't worry... the festival will