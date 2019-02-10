Clear
Old Post Bluegrass Jam

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 10, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

sudan. vincennes university was filled with music today. those were sounds from the old post bluegrass jam. it's a blue grass festival held at v-u each year. organizers say it started in the 80's and has grown every year since. some bluegrass lovers travel hours to hear the bands. "you can hear the words they have a lot of meaning and a simple meaning and its really east to understand and follow and i just wouldn't trade it for anything i just love it." if you're a if you're a bluegrass fan and you missed the event this year -- don't worry... the festival will
