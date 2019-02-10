Speech to Text for Deer crashes through restaurant windows

program funded by various grants and the department. when completed these kids will be fully eligible volunteers. they also get a special gift. "but they will have head to toe once they complete the academy, we'll give them brand new gear. and actually end up with a state emergency medical responders certification." these cadets say they are ready to keep working to help save lives. "i really hope that we all stick together and that we're all able to stay with it because i know we all love it. we've all become closer since we got here and i hope it stays that way." the cadets also get to go along with the bellmore fire department on emergency runs. if you would like to learn more about the program and how to get involved go to our website at wthitv.com.> an unexpected guest made it's way into one wabash valley restaurant today. we have new details for you about a deer that broke into taco casita. check out this exclusive news 10 video. restaurant staff say a rogue deer crashed into a window in the taco casita restaurant on third street in terre haute. it ran back into the kitchen... before making it's way out into the dining room area and crashing through a second window and running across third street.