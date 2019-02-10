Clear
Firefighter program gets teens involved

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 10:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 10, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

10. you tonight at it's new for the program. it's new for you tonight at 10. < a group of wabash valley teens is training to see if they have what it takes to save lives. the high schoolers used their free time to run through emergency scenarios. dozens of people were at the bellmore fire department over the weekend. that's as families came to see what the departments newest recruits have learned. "ive learned so many things. we've learned how to roll hoses, how to throw a hose, how to stay low to the ground, how to be able to navigate without being able to see." but these are not your everyday volunteers. these are all kids taking part in the departments volunteer fire fighter cadet program. all of them working to help address a growing national issue. "some of the struggles in the volunteer fire services is always been recruitment and retention. over many years in the past and getting all the way down to the minimum of thirteen members at one time." for months these cadets have been learning the ins and outs of how to be a firefighter.
