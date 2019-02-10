Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Snow and rain mix moving into the valley.

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 9:31 AM
Updated: Feb. 10, 2019 9:31 AM
Posted By: Chris Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today we'll have a snow and rain mix move into the valley this morning, but it changes to an all rain event by the afternoon. day time highs today at 34. the rain will be short lived, because as temperatures drop into the evening, it changes back to rain/snow. lows tonight at 31. tomorrow freezing rain to start, then rain. highs at 40 as a flood warning goes into effect.
Terre Haute
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Wintry mix moves into the valley.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Image

${article.thumbnail.title}

