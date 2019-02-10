Speech to Text for North Central falls to GCA

24-3 record on the year.. **north central coming off its first sectional championship in 17 years.. t-birds trying to keep it going against greenwood christian.. **3rd quarter.. pull up three is no good.. but jocelyn cox pulls in the rebound and puts it back in for the t-birds.. north central trailing.. **later.. cox drives inside.. kicks it out to averi davidson.. the sophomore knocks down the deep three.. and the t-birds are charging.. **they get pressure.. courtney williams pokes the ball loose.. gets the steal and passes off to davidson for the lay in... north central gets within 7.. but no closer.. greenwood christian goes on a run to close