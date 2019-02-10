Speech to Text for North Vermillions falls to BRV

46-41.. the north vermillion girls put together a very strong regular season.. the falcons lost just two games all year.. so this group knows how to win.. **could they keep the wins going this morning?? regional semifinal at tipton against blue river valley.. **1st quarter.. a nice shooting start.. cross court pass.. kahrie balding open on the wing.. she strikes from deep.. falcons up early.. **there are five seniors on this team.. but a junior steps up big today.. that's rylee dowers inside off a nice pass from her teammate.. she's rolling for north vermillion.. **just before halftime.. dowers cuts inside.. floats it up.. and it rattles in as the horn sounds.. dowers beats the buzzer.. but north vermillion playing from behind all game long.. blue river valley ends the falcons season in the semifinal.. 57-42.. still great season from north