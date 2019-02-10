Speech to Text for South Knox loses to Eastern Pekin

67-47. **south knox facing number 10 eastern pekin at the 2a paoli regional.. **macie couchenour comes off the south knox bench red hot.. she hits a couple threes in the opening quarter.. south knox led 12-5 after one. **hannah ivers leads south knox with 13 points.. 3rd quarter.. ivers drives and scores.. spartans up 2 going to 4th.. **later.. lexi detwiler goes into traffic and scores.. that gives south knox a 33-30 lead.. but eastern pekin answers with a 7-0 run and never trails again. south knox upset bid comes up