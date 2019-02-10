Clear

Lincoln loses to Gibson Southern

Titans win 67-47

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 11:58 PM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 11:58 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Lincoln loses to Gibson Southern

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to win.. 40-30.. **vincennes lincoln has won four straight sectionals.. but the regional has not been kind.. trying to break the streak against gibson southern.. **3rd quarter.. hesitation dribble drive by darrian carmean.. she lays it in for the alices.. **then.. chole cardinal drives into the lane.. kick out to dani kroeger.. she scores.. alices trying to stay in striking distance of the titans **later.. carmean inbounding.. she gets it right back for the corner three.. but gibson southern always had an answer.. titans stop the alices season short in the regional semifinal.. lincoln
Terre Haute
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Casey
Few Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Marshall
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Wintry mix tomorrow could create slick conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rivet wins regional crown

Image

North Central falls to GCA

Image

North Vermillions falls to BRV

Image

South Knox loses to Eastern Pekin

Image

Lincoln loses to Gibson Southern

Image

Vincennes Rivet wins regional

Image

Northview falls to Danville.

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Science Olympiad

Image

Regional MATHCOUNTS Competition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation