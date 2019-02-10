Speech to Text for Lincoln loses to Gibson Southern

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to win.. 40-30.. **vincennes lincoln has won four straight sectionals.. but the regional has not been kind.. trying to break the streak against gibson southern.. **3rd quarter.. hesitation dribble drive by darrian carmean.. she lays it in for the alices.. **then.. chole cardinal drives into the lane.. kick out to dani kroeger.. she scores.. alices trying to stay in striking distance of the titans **later.. carmean inbounding.. she gets it right back for the corner three.. but gibson southern always had an answer.. titans stop the alices season short in the regional semifinal.. lincoln