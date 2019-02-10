Clear

Vincennes Rivet wins regional

Patriots defeat Lanesville and Tecumseh.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 11:58 PM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 11:58 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

good evening.. a year ago.. vincennes rivet battled all the way to a state runner-up finish.. and this season.. the patriots are determined to return to bankers life.. **the postseason run continues.. vincennes rivet looking to stay unbeaten.. patriots takes on lanesville at springs valley.. **tia tolbert has been awesome for rivet.. she gets the bucket and the foul.. tolbert puts up 20 points.. grace waggoner scores 26.. long story short.. rivet starts slow.. lanesville fans chant overrated.. patriots go on a 22-4 run immediately after.. rivet crushes lanesville in the semifinal.. 70-33.. **so patriots in the regional title game.. rivet taking on tecumseh.. **early on.. it's caroline herman with a three to get the patriots going.. **then.. tolbert gets blocked but follows the shot.. throws it on out out to grace waggoner.. she shows the range.. pats up 9.. **to the 3rd.. close game.. herman cutting into the lane for the lay in.. assist waggoner.. rivet leads by three.. **4th quarter now.. time for the rivet stars to put this one to bed.. first its waggoner down in the low block with the lay in and foul.. **then.. late in the game..tia tolbert has seen enough. she goes coast to coast, gets the lay in and the and-one.. rivet knocks out tecumseh 52-41.. the patriots are headed back to semi-state with another regional win.. < .....i'm really looking forward to continuing the
