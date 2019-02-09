Clear

Saturday Night Weather Update

Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 11:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

partly cloudy conditions will begin to move in over the course of the night. temperatures will fall into the teens again so bundle up if you have to be outside. early tomorrow a chance of snow will move into the area. as we move through the day temperatures will rise above freezing and rain will begin to fall in place of snow. daytime highs will be close to 35 degrees. as our temperatures drop below freezing tomorrow night rain will begin to freeze creating slick travel conditions so be careful! low temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees.
Terre Haute
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Few Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Wintry mix tomorrow could create slick conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

