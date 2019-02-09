Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

partly cloudy conditions will begin to move in over the course of the night. temperatures will fall into the teens again so bundle up if you have to be outside. early tomorrow a chance of snow will move into the area. as we move through the day temperatures will rise above freezing and rain will begin to fall in place of snow. daytime highs will be close to 35 degrees. as our temperatures drop below freezing tomorrow night rain will begin to freeze creating slick travel conditions so be careful! low temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees.