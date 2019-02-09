Speech to Text for Regional MATHCOUNTS Competition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

middle middle schoolers from across the wabash valley tested their problem-solving skills... and showed off their love of math... in a regional competition today. 140-students gathered at rose-hulman institute of technology for a mathcounts competition. each student went three rounds... to test their speed... problem-solving skills... and ability to work within a team. the goal is to encourage students to pursue math-feilds long after graduation. "most importantly we're trying to develop some critical thinking skills so they're willing to read the problem struggle with the problem work through the problem and not just give up and turn to the back of the book for the answer. " honey creek middle school earned the top spot in the competition today. woodrow wilson middle school came in second place. the top 17-students at today's students at today's regional move on to the indiana mathcounts competition. the top three schools will also move on. the state competition is march 9th at