Speech to Text for Polar Plunge

clothing. a group of brave souls took an icy dip today to demonstrate their commitment to the special olympics. new for you at six... indiana state university hosted the polar plunge. folks jumped into the frigid water to raise money for special olympics indiana this morning. the program has been around for 50-years... and supports more than 16-thousand athletes each year. the polar plunge is an annual event. organizers say they hope to raise 1-million dollars this season -- for the first time ever. those participating say they are happy to help reach that goal. "it's a really cool event. it helps a lot of people. /// i hope that it keeps raising more money." all the money raised from the polar plunge will benefit