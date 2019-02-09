Speech to Text for New store opens in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wthitv.com. a major retailer is celebrating a grand opening in terre haute. in tonight's consumer alert... shoppers are invited to dollar general... at a new location. the new store is open on north clinton street. shoppers were invited to celebrate the official grand opening today. the first 50-shoppers scored giftcards... and others got free samples. dollar general offers many products like food... household items... and