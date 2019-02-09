Speech to Text for Text to 9-1-1 launches in Jasper County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a pothole feature" online. 9-1-1 dispatchers in one wabash valley community are using new technology so you don't actually have to call for help in an emergency. in tonight's safety alert... jasper county, illinois is the latest to launch a text to 9-1-1 system. you can text 9-1-1 for help if you are hearing or vocally impaired -- or -- if you feel it is too dangerous speak. 9-1-1 dispatchers can also text you back. safety experts say you should still call if possible. either way -- provide the most important information first like