Firefighters support senate bill

first indiana first responders are reacting after another bill passed through the state senate. we have continuing coverage of senate bill 85. it got unanimous senate support. the bill would raise police and firefighters' monthly retirement benefit by "2"-percent. this bill also gives surviving spouses more money. news 10 spoke with one wabash valley fire chief about the bill. he says first responders deserve this measure being passed into law. "it's a stressful job for one, for us and our families and it puts a toll on us you know, doing the work that we do here." here." the bill is authored by terre haute republican senator jon ford. the next stop for senate bill "85"