Speech to Text for Voters discuss redistricting and same-day voter registration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

voters are community." voters are questioning indiana lawmakers on several bills... topping the list is same-day voter registration and redistricting. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. voters gathered in terre haute this morning for yet another crackerbarrel session. it's an opportunity for the public to ask a panel of lawmakers questions about the work they're doing at the statehouse. news 10's garrett brown was at today's session and has continuing coverage for you tonight. < redistricting and same-day voter registration topped discussion at the latest crackerbarrel session. while many bills are moving through committee... these two may not make it through this year. i spoke with voters about what they'd like to see from the panel of lawmakers. its was a packed house at the vigo county public library saturday. citizens like carolyn callecod reached out to these three elected officials about various topics. callencod wanted to get their opinions on voting redistricting. "we are hoping for a non-partisan redistricting, redrawing of the maps so it will reflect the voters in this state." house representative bob heaton said that there is much to be done on the topic. but it's a decision which must be addressed properly to avoid conflict. "i know people like it, i know others don't but we're looking at it. theres a lot of bills that will address that but i don't know where its going to go this session." the newest representative on the panel tonya pfaff has been pushing for her bill for election day voter registration. pfaff says the chances of her bill passing are low. but it's still an issue that needs to be discussed. "i want same day voter registration but if that doesn't pass then at least move it up two weeks. we need to have this conversation. lots of different states do this and it can be done." there are strong feelings for these voting related bills on both side of the legislative floor. but indiana residents like callencod are just happy to see the topics being taken seriously. "although they may not agree, they are listening to each other and that is a wonderful thing to see going on with our democracy." other big topics discussed involve the hate crimes bill, the removal of township trustees, and of course the potential of a future casino in terre haute. the next cracker barrel session in vigo county will be april thirteenth. back to you.> indiana first indiana