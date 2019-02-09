Speech to Text for Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

my line! chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today will be calm and cold with day time highs topping out at 31 under a sunny sky. tonight we stay cold as clouds start to roll in. overnight lows tonight down to 20. then tomorrow we start the day off with snow showers, then by the afternoon it changes to a snow and rain mix, eventually turning to rain. day time highs at 33 tomorrow. today will be calm and cold with day time highs topping out at 31 under a sunny sky. tonight we stay cold as clouds start to roll in. overnight lows tonight down to 20. then tomorrow we start the day off with snow showers, then by the afternoon it changes to a snow and rain mix, eventually turning to rain. day time highs at 33 tomorrow. it was a night to shine for hundreds of special people right today will be calm and cold with day time highs topping out at 31 under a sunny sky. tonight we stay cold as clouds start to roll in. overnight lows tonight down to 20. then tomorrow we start the day off with snow