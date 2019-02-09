Clear

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Sunny and cold, with winter weather coming tomorrow.

Posted: Feb. 9, 2019 9:17 AM
Updated: Feb. 9, 2019 9:21 AM
Posted By: Chris Piper

today will be calm and cold with day time highs topping out at 31 under a sunny sky. tonight we stay cold as clouds start to roll in. overnight lows tonight down to 20. then tomorrow we start the day off with snow showers, then by the afternoon it changes to a snow and rain mix, eventually turning to rain. day time highs at 33 tomorrow.
Terre Haute
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 5°
Robinson
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Rockville
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 5°
Casey
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 4°
Brazil
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 5°
Marshall
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 5°
Cold and calm today, wintry mix tomorrow.
