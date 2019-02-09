Speech to Text for Segment 3 In The Paint

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back to in the paint... vincennes lincoln loooking for a win tonight to get back to the five hundred mark in the big eight conference.. **the alices with a road game as lincoln travels to boonville.. **lets's get started.. inside out action here.. isaac lane buries the long ball for vincennes long ball for vincennes lincoln.. **later.. lincoln's ethan bushey pokes it away.. he's got one man to beat and he does it on the other end for the layup.. **the alices keeping the pressure on.. good ball movement here leads to another open look for lane.. and he buries it from downtown.. but none of it was enough for vincennes lincoln.. big eight woes continue.. a bit of an upset as boonville defeats the alices 72-61.. a win tonight and shoals would lock up their first winning regular season in 22 years... north vee just one and two in the wrc... the jug rox visited vincennes rivet... vincennes visited the jug rox the wrc... one and two in the wrc... the jug rox visited vincennes rivet... rivet's macaine claycomb one dribble and he popps from 15-feet...look at the follow through, he knows that's good... shoals swings it around the perimeter ...jaycobson wagoner three from the wing....jug rox up eight in the second quarter. nice passing by rivet...they find claycomb for two more...he had 14.... rivet wins a thriller 45-44.....colten mouzin converted a three-point play with 4.5 seconds left for the game-winner for the patriots... we had a indiana-illinios showdown, as marshall hosted sullivan... kevin figg continues to produce at a high level...the sullivan junior good on the turnaround...he had 28 points... marshall misses the three, but look at jesse burdick....he gets the board and falling down passes to ethan harper for a lions bucket... ben pirtle finds spence pirtle wide open downlow....sullivan up 11-4 in the first quarter... marshall's jadon wallace would get going...can't leave him open...man can he shoot it... marshall wins a close one 60-57...lions 18-8 on the season... **in womens' college basketball...indiana state goes on the road for an m-v-c battle with bradley.. **4th quarter.. indiana state up big.. running the floor.. tamara lee hits the three.. i-s-u goes up 17 points with five minutes to play.. **but disaster strikes.. they're down two under ten seconds.. inbounds pass. ty battle.. she evens the game at 80.. but no.. what are you doing?? lee commits a foul with 7 seconds to go.. bradley going to shoot two.. **the first one is no good.. rattles out.. **the seconds free throw for the lead.. it goes.. 81-80 bradley.. **sycamores with seven seconds to try and win.. alexis delgado gets the inbound.. she's running up the floor.. trying to force up a trying to up the floor.. she's running up the floor.. trying to force up a shot.. but she turns the ball over.. and that'll do it.. indiana state gives up a 17 point lead in the final five minutes.. braves win 81-80. time now for our sports 10 spirit award winners tonight... .... parke heritage wolves... clay city eels rollercoaster... our subway play of the night goes to cayman hayes... the only experienced player back for terre haute north played like it with the game on the line tonight... he scored this hoop with five seconds left to win it for the patriots 50-49 at bloomington north... time now for the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night...