Segment 1 In The Paint

evening good evening good evening and welcome to in the paint.... hard to believe counting tonight, we have just three friday night's left in the indiana high school basketball regular season... things really starting to wind down.... tonight we had several interesting matchups....a vigo county showdown between terre haute south and west vigo... two red hot teams squaring off in bloomfield and washington... ranked teams met in montgomery, between barr-reeve and south knox... shoals looking to do something they hadn't done since the 90's..... plus lots of other good games in the area this evening... for the second time this season west vigo and terre haute south faced each other.... back on december 26th they met on the opening day at the first financial wabash valley classic.. the braves won that game 64-43.... tonight you had two teams going in opposite directions.... the braves haved dropped nine in a row, while the vikings were looking to match their longest winning streak of the season at three straight... the vigo county showdown took place at the green dome.... tied at 23 at the half, check out the first hoop of the second half from south's brylan aff--uh-low....wow, how'd he pull off that circus shot... vikings colton yates with the sweet spin move...he finds sean roberts who lets it fly from three.... he drains it and draws the foul....roberts would complete the four-point play to bring west vigo to within three.... cordell hanes had 19 for south....he ends the third with the jumper over the west vigo defender...braves were up 41-35 going to the fourth.... fourth quarter....colton yates banks in two......west vigo hanging around, down 45-41.... jacob rutledge has been playing great off the south bench.....kid can light up it from distance...his three pushes the braves lead back out to seven... less than two to go.....west vigo down five....zion stephens gets the steal... no one stops him....he takes it the other way and drills the jumper....vikes down 52-49.... same score vikings get the ball back.....they find colin salyers in the corner.... you know that'g going in...salyers ties the game at 52 with a minute to play... game still tied...west vee ball but then turn it over....hanes races the other way and gets hammered with 29 seconds left.... hanes would miss the first but get the second free throw to give south a 53-52 lead... five seconds to go...west vigo ball down one..... vikes can't even get a shot off for the win because cordell hanes comes up with his ninth steal of the game to seal the braves victory..... hanes played incredible defense....that bucket counted by the way... terre haute south wins 55-52....braves snap a nine-game losing streak and they beat west vigo for the 11th consecutive time... terre haute north had a conference indiana road game at bloomington north... i'm telling you now you can't leave michael dunnagan open or this will happen to you...he's the splash brother of the wabash valley... cayman hayes wears number 11 for terre haute north...he had 11 points tonight for the patriots, his soft touch gets the friendly bounce... these two teams just went back and forth at each other...chris thomas from distance is good for bloomington north... fourth quarter....braden edington great pass inside to dalton sturm for a patriots hoop.... patriots down one, with just over a minute to go...edington shot fake....wide open...money... terre haute north 48-47....edington had 13.... north down one....cayman hayes with the ball....the senior is ready to be a hero....cayman straight to the tin, he would not be stopped...his layup with 5 seconds left give the goods a 50-49 advantage.... hayes is pumped up and i would be too if i was that good... bloomington north one last chance to win it....they have five seconds to go the length of the floor... they get a look, but good defense by the patriots....north wins a thriller.... patriots take this 50-49 thanks to cayman hayes game-winner... how about terre haute north....after starting 0-6, they are now 10-8 on the season... tonight.. two of the hottest teams in the wabash valley meet on the court.. washington puts its 13-5 record on the line against 11-6 bloomfield.. both squads have won five of their last six games.. **only one makes it six-of- seven tonight.. cardinals seven tonight.. cardinals hosting the hatchets.. **early on in this one.. hunter killion gets behind the defense.. he goes straight up to the rim for an easy two.. **bloomfield's first possession took nearly two full minutes.. but the payoff was nice.. graysen medina with the alley-oop pass to andrew shelton.. that ties the game in the opening minutes.. **hatchets respond.. tyson wright pushes it up to grant niehaus and he lays it in at the rack.. washington gets back out in front.. **but coming back at you.. shelton over to turner royal.. he fools everybody on the pass fake.. rattles in the three.. bloomfield keeps the hot streak going.. keeps the hot bloomfield three.. rattles in the three.. bloomfield keeps the hot streak going.. cardinals down the hatchets 57-46.. bloomfield hitting their stride late in the season.. now 12-6 on the year.. **north central coach vance edmondson faces his old team for the first time tonight as the t-birds visit clay city.. **opening moments of the second half.. north central's james roberts turns into the lane and floats it up for two.. that put north central up by 15 points in the 3rd.. **and when you hear something like that.. it probably means a comeback is brewing.. corbin crosby buries the three for the eels.. he puts three for the eels.. he puts up 16 points in this one.. **later.. ethan rogers **later.. ethan rogers bringing it up.. the give back from nathan owens.. rogers knocks down another three for clay city.. he also chips in 16 for the eels.. **and all the sudden clay city is back in it.. nathan owens steals it.. and scores on the fast break.. that gives the eels the lead after back-to-back buckets from owens.. **to the 4th quarter.. clay city just having fun.. rogers lob.. owens finish.. the alley-oop says it all.. 2nd half all clay city.. **check out bryce patterson here takes it to the rack.. gets the foul for an and-one and a three point play.. it's a 29-point swing in the 2nd half for clay city.. tough way to lose for the t-birds.. but the eels ball out in the 2nd half and come away with a big win 71-56.. north vermillion, parke heritage and rp were all in action, we'll head up north after the break..... plus, we have all the highlights from the big ranked showdown between barr-reeve and south knox...