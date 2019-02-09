Speech to Text for Segment 2 In The Paint

in the welcome welcome welcome back to in the paint... a win tonight and barr-reeve would capture another blue chip conference championship... but the vikings hosting the only other team without a league loss this year as south knox travels to montgomery.. the spartans looking to snap the vikings 51-game conference winning streak.. **1st place in the blue chip conference on the line in montgomery.. **we're gonna head straight to the 4th quarter and we go back to the basics.. keegan o'neill operating the pick and roll.. he gets the bucket at the rim.. 16 points.. 10 boards for a nice double-double.. **south knox down 5 in the 4th.. but here's the fastest way to cut into a lead.. justin fickling pulls the trigger.. three ball.. one possession game.. **but barr-reeve's got some guys who can do that too.. isaac wagler in the corner.. he's kind of the lowkey sharpshooter for these vikings.. he extends that lead back out.. 15 points for wagler all after halftime.. **south knox hanging aroud though.. zack welage down low.. he turns and fires for the score.. but barr-reeve held the lead late and got it done at the stripe.. the vikings continue that conference winning streak.. 46-43 over south knox.. once again.. barr-reeve champions of the blue chip. **north daviess looking for win number 15 on the season.. cougs hosting north knox on senior night.. **1st quarter.. senior jack wininger showing out on his night.. he gets the ball in the post.. he gets a feel for the defender and finds an open look for the easy bucket.. **wininger hustling all over the court.. he swipes away the rebound and does it all himself.. the senior having himself a game early.. **the highlights keep coming.. jack townsend draws like the whole team.. that means wininger is open for an easy lay-in.. wininger goes for a double double.. 15 points 10 boards.. **but hey.. there's a reason townsend draws so much attention.. he just looks.. strikes from three right in front of the warrior bench.. north daviess rolls against north knox tonight.. cougars get their 15th win of the season.. 63-29 over the warriors. north vermillion is having a nice season, the falcons are 14-6 but have struggled so far in wabash river conference action... north vee just one and two in the wrc... they were looking to get back to the five-hundred mark in conference, they had a road game at riverton parke... rp with the ball....pierson barnes drives and kicks it out to the corner to e-n kyle for three...he says 1-2-3... zyaan taylor with the rebound and great out let pass to jonathon kilgore.... kilgore had a lot of long plays like that during the falcons state finals football run....kid is just an athlete... north vermillion misses the three but gage woodward was a man among boys... he out battles two rp defenders for the hoops and harm... north vermillion wins 66-43...falcons pick up their 15th win of the season.... season.... 15th win of the season.... parke heritage hosted fountain central.... i really the game of parke heritage sophomore conner davis... he can do a lot of things....he's best in the post, but look he can shoot the rock as well... davis had 17.... we know landon newnum can shoot.....bulleyes from downtown for the parke heritage senior... the wolves miss from the outside but davis is taking care of things in the post, with the rebound putback... parke heritage wins big 78-39 at home... still to come we'll head over to illinois with a stop at marshall.... and vincennes lincoln hit the road tonight looking for a big eight conference win, find out how the alices did....when in the