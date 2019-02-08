Speech to Text for A Night to Shine

try it yourself. it was a "night to shine" for hundreds of people right here in the wabash valley. people with special needs got the opportunity to experience prom. news 10's heather good was at the event and has more from honored guests. it's new for you tonight at 10. < this annual event offers star treatment to hundreds of honored guests. i spoke with a few special people about what this night to shine means to them. paparazzi and adoring fans lined the red carpet to get a glimpse at 2-hundred honored guests at the annual night to shine prom. the prom for people with special needs is sponsored by the tim tebow foundation. celebrations just like this one happened simultaniously in 7-hundred locations around the world. stella runkel dazzled in this pink gown with flower details. she was joined by her date -- paul perkin. the two were all smiles as the cameras flashed. honored guest katie sanders showed off her beautiful purple gown before hitting the dance floor. honored guest katie sanders says, "i feel special." many honored guests say this is a night they look forward to all year. honored guest paul perkin says, "it's just an amazing night, just the best night ever for those special needs people that don't get a prom or nothing. it's just one amazing night for you." this night to shine prom was made possible thanks to the help of more than 360 volunteers. they say the event is more than just a party. covered: organizer jess berryhill says, "watching the guests' faces when they come in and we're cheering them on and it is just like such a special moment because... ...one of the things i think we forget is students who are neurotypical, they have milestone moments so this for a lot of our guests is kind of a milestone moment and so... covered: it's a really special event and occasion to juts hang out and have fun." honored guests say this is a night to shine they won't soon forget. organizers are already thinking about next year. volunteer registration opens in august. honored guest registration starts in september. back to you.