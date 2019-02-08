Clear
New ISU Program expands to community

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 6:29 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tv dot com. a new indiana state university program can help you re-instate that new year's resolution. the student recreation center is offering its personal training services to the community. undergraduate and graduate students are the trainers. the program offers a "no judgement zone" to people of all ages. trainers say they're excited for the change. <" i'm really excited to get the community involved and start training clients no matter their age, no matter their fitness level. wheter they are newbies, or experienced just wanting to get more knowledge." there are group and one- there are there are group and one-on-one sessions available. if you're interested-- we've linked
