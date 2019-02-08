Speech to Text for Water restrictions in an Edgar County town

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

com. a drinking water alert has some people in one local town worried. the city of chrisman, illinois says its water could be dangerous to babies. a city notification says a sample revealed a high nitrite level just days ago. at five.. we explained you shouldn't give the water to infants under six months old. the letter to residents says adults and children older than six months "can" drink the tap water. there's a difference in how young babies process nitrites. symptoms of illness include shortness of breath and blueness of skin. in tonight's health alert... news 10's richard solomon looks at how people are dealing with this problem. i visited chrisman, illinois today. people told me they received **this notice about the nitrite levels. they also said these types of issues have happened before. some told me, in order to get clean water get this.....they have to go to a local car wash. it was something i had to see for myself... so i went there. i met with the owner. he said it's true. he said the drinking water gets filtered through a special system until its purified. it costs only 25 cents a gallon. he told me it's common to sell nearly 2 thousand gallons of water a month. he even sees business from a few local restaurants. . > " my water uh i've got certifications from the state, it's tested twice a year and uh its just as clean as you can get " the city says its addressing the issue. things should be back to normal in the next month. we tried reaching out to city officials to learn more... city hall told us the person we needed to speak with wasn't in the office. and we did not get a response to our email.