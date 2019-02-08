Speech to Text for Friday was the filing deadline for 2019 election

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today was the deadline for those wishing to file for the 20-19 municipal election. many incumbents and newcomers fill the list in terre haute. city council seats and the mayoral office are up for grabs this year. we were there with the first filers of vigo county one month ago. current mayor duke bennett and opponent karum nasser were among the first to file. "robert superman hamilton" and "david dots conder" have thrown their names in the hat. pat goodwin plans to run as an independent. you can see the list of those who have filed in vigo county. we've linked you to that over on our website... wthi tv dot