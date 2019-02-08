Clear
Friday was the filing deadline for 2019 election

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 6:24 PM
Christopher Essex

today was the deadline for those wishing to file for the 20-19 municipal election. many incumbents and newcomers fill the list in terre haute. city council seats and the mayoral office are up for grabs this year. we were there with the first filers of vigo county one month ago. current mayor duke bennett and opponent karum nasser were among the first to file. "robert superman hamilton" and "david dots conder" have thrown their names in the hat. pat goodwin plans to run as an independent. you can see the list of those who have filed in vigo county. we've linked you to that over on our website... wthi tv dot
