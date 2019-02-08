Speech to Text for Knox County working to clean up after severe weather

we have we have continuing coverage for you tonight... as communities recover after severe weather... good evening and thanks for joining us. news 10's garrett brown continues that team coverage for you tonight. garrett spent the day in knox county.. you may remember this scene yesterday... 6th street in downtown vinceness was underwater... and a tornado ripped through the area just south of vincennes.... but today--- it was a much different picture. garrett joins us live right now from vincennes.. he explains why relief may only be temporary. behind me the temporary. behind me the wabash river. it is higher than normal but it isn't even the highest river in knox county at the moment. the white river is also a concern. county leaders are getting ready for what's to come. < amanda sprague lives on scepter road in bicknell. last night a part of the road washed away during the storm. "and we've never see anything like that before in this area. we are in northern knox county. we're pretty high up elevation wise and everything just kind of surged." that rain isn't the only problem in knox county. the national weather service confirmed a tornado touchdown. law enforcement and road crews have been working non-stop to get everything back to normal. "an over turned truck. some damage to a house and a barn, power lines are down but everything is up and running today. so it could have been alot worse." roads once closed due to high water are slowly reopening. now.. the knox county emergency management agency is turning its focus to the rising river levels. "they're just monitoring the river right now. right now we don't have any needs for sand bags or anything but they're monitoring that to see if that need would arise." for now.. people who call knox county home are proud to have worked through it together. "when things go maybe not perfect we're all here for each other and that proved it yesterday." > now the river now the river that has knox and daviess county mostly concerned is the white river. but as of now its still projected to be under moderate flood state. reporting live in vincennes. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.