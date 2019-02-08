Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The weather roller coaster continues into the weekend

The weather roller coaster continues into the weekend

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 5:57 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The weather roller coaster continues into the weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with a high near 30. wind chill values as low as -6. east wind 3 to 6 mph. saturday night increasing clouds, with a low around 14. east southeast wind around 6 mph. "a new approach".. to boost self confidence. ///// "students at this middle school have a special writing assignment. i'm special writing school have a this middle "students at ///// confidence. boost self approach".. to "a new mph. wind around 6 east southeast low around 14. clouds, with a increasing saturday night tonight mostly clear, with a low around 2. wind chill values as low as -6. northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday sunny, with a high near 30. wind chill values as low as -6. east wind 3 to 6 mph. saturday night increasing clouds, with a low around 14. east southeast wind around 6 mph. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 2. wind chill values as low as -6. northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday sunny, with a high near 30. wind chill values as low as -6. east wind 3 to 6 mph. saturday night increasing clouds, with a low around 14. east southeast wind around 6 mph. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 2. wind chill values as low as -6. northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday sunny, with a high near 30. wind chill values as low as -6. east wind 3 to 6 mph. saturday night increasing clouds, with a low around 14. east southeast wind around 6 mph. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 2. wind chill values as low as -6. northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday sunny, with a high near 30. wind chill values as low as -6. east wind 3 to 6 mph. saturday night increasing clouds, with a low around 14. east southeast wind around 6
Terre Haute
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 8°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 4°
Rockville
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 7°
Casey
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Brazil
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Marshall
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Clear & Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New ISU Program expands to community

Image

Water restrictions in an Edgar County town

Image

Friday was the filing deadline for 2019 election

Image

Knox County working to clean up after severe weather

Image

The weather roller coaster continues into the weekend

Image

Plastic cap donations at North Central

Image

Sullivan City Hall reopens after connected building partially collapses

Image

A home invasion scare at a Terre Haute home

Image

Hutsonville river bank repairs

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program