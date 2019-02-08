Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Plastic cap donations at North Central

Plastic cap donations at North Central

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 5:28 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Plastic cap donations at North Central

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for several weeks.. students "at north central high school" in sullivan county.. have been collecting "plastic caps". today we stopped by and found them sorting and cleaning their pounds and pounds of donations. eventually.. they'll send the plastic caps away to a company that will melt them down and create three benches and a picnic table. "those items" will be placed around the high school campus to honor "3"-of their classmates that died in a car accident back in december. "tyson boyll", "kegan ennen", and "thomas jar-row-sick". "students say".. they've received tons of support from the community. they also say.. they're "very grateful". //////// ////// 14:38:06,04 "it just gives me goosebumps whenever i think about it. everybodys' here for each other. it just means a lot for our school and for our community." ////// a 4th bench will go to the boys' elementary school. "students say".. each item will display "a plaque" commemorating the teens.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 6°
Rockville
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Casey
Few Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Brazil
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Marshall
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Windy & Much Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The weather roller coaster continues into the weekend

Image

Plastic cap donations at North Central

Image

Sullivan City Hall reopens after connected building partially collapses

Image

A home invasion scare at a Terre Haute home

Image

Hutsonville river bank repairs

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

"We have got to do better." Terre Haute woman posts an emotional video to Facebook demanding change

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Sunny, windy and very cold. Dangerous wind chill. High: 22°

Image

The rain is ending...but now the cold is moving in

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program