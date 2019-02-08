Speech to Text for Plastic cap donations at North Central

for several weeks.. students "at north central high school" in sullivan county.. have been collecting "plastic caps". today we stopped by and found them sorting and cleaning their pounds and pounds of donations. eventually.. they'll send the plastic caps away to a company that will melt them down and create three benches and a picnic table. "those items" will be placed around the high school campus to honor "3"-of their classmates that died in a car accident back in december. "tyson boyll", "kegan ennen", and "thomas jar-row-sick". "students say".. they've received tons of support from the community. they also say.. they're "very grateful". //////// ////// 14:38:06,04 "it just gives me goosebumps whenever i think about it. everybodys' here for each other. it just means a lot for our school and for our community." ////// a 4th bench will go to the boys' elementary school. "students say".. each item will display "a plaque" commemorating the teens.