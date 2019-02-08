Speech to Text for A home invasion scare at a Terre Haute home

w-t-h-i t-v dot com". "1"-"terre haute family" is feeling violated "after a home invasion". "police say".. "a man" broke into a house "on poplar street" yesterday morning. news 10's "jordan kudisch".. joins us now.. with the family's reaction. "jordan"... /////// imagine your five-year-old is the only one awake in the house when a stranger breaks in. that's exactly what happened to one terre haute family. they reached out to news 10. i spoke with the family one-on-one today. /////// < < it's a parents worst nightmare leaving for work not knowing their child could be left in harms way. a normal morning turned scary for five-year-old jase totten. "whenever he came in here he stood in front of the fire place and said who all is here." five-year-old jase came face to face with a burglar. it was his mother amanda totten's worst nightmare. she was at work but quickly returned home knowing she had to protect her son. " i was scared. i immediately thought the worst case senario. he could've grabbed my son, he could've taken him, he could have hurt him." totten says running upstairs was the best thing he could've done in that moment. he instantly ran upstairs to hide. without that quick reaction she doesn't know what might've happened to her son. "i keep telling him that he did the right thing and that telling me whatever he did only helped and that he was our hero and he might've saved some lives that day." members of the family say they are thankful to be safe and it's all thanks to jase. "my mommy told me that i'm a hero.> /////// police arrested jason cunningham in connection to this break-in. he was shackled from head to toe in court this morning. he already had a warrant for his arrest for a different matter. at the top of the hour.. you'll hear from one of those lives that jase might've saved.