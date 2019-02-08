Clear
Hutsonville river bank repairs

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"new details for you".. as repairs are made in "1"-small illinois community. take a look at this. "dirt" and "large rocks" are now filling "the empty space" where "the river bank" was washed away earlier this week "in hutsonville". as "you" can see.. "the barriers" are still in place "for safety reasons". "on monday".. this is what the area looked like.. as a large portion of the bank fell into the river. "emergency management" is in charge of fixing the bank. it's unknown at this time.. whether these
