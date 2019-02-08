Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

look for plenty of sunshine for the afternoon - it really won't help warm things up though. then, clear and cold tonight, a low at 8. it will feel near 0 through the overnight. sunshine for your saturday, and a high at 30. a chance for a rain snow mix on sunday with a high at 35. have a great weekend.