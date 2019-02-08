Friday Afternoon Weather

Clear
Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 12:51 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 12:51 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

look for plenty of sunshine for the afternoon - it really won't help warm things up though. then, clear and cold tonight, a low at 8. it will feel near 0 through the overnight. sunshine for your saturday, and a high at 30. a chance for a rain snow mix on sunday with a high at 35. have a great weekend.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 5°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Casey
Few Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
