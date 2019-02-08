Speech to Text for "We have got to do better." Terre Haute woman posts an emotional video to Facebook demanding change

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for high water and possible road closings. frigid temperatures and wind chills have returned to the valley this morning! last week -- during the dangerously cold weather -- "reach services" in terre haute opened it doors as a "warming center" for the homeless. now -- one woman says "more" must be done. her voice is starting a conversation... after she posted a video on facebook... news 10's abby kirk is live at reach services this morning. abby? alia---- if you re-call...we were "here" last week....in this lobby of "reach services. we went live all morning long----explaining how they planned to open their doors to the homeless----providing them a warm place to stay. well ---over the span of days---reach services ...helped more than_ . adding local churches to help to the mix--- that number is "118." now martina hull----community outreach team leader----here at reach services is saying...something must be done. she's pushing for a warming and cooling center "here" in terre haute. and that's who joins me this morning... - martina---posted a video to facebook? inspiration? we have clip of your facebook live you posted ...let's take a watch.... "we have got to do better. we have got to do better as a community. i know you guys are awesome. and we um, we did some amazing things in these last couple days for these people. and they are so grateful." - the comments---tremendous feedback read a few: *"your heart is absolutely beautiful." *"i'm proud to know you." *"we as a whole society in this world need to do better." - vigo county commissioners--outcome? martina with the help of others---created an online petition for people to sign.... to get a more permanent center for the homeless. more details on that...coming up in our next 30 minutes. plus how you can help... but for now, reporting live in terre haute, ak, news