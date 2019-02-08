All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the national weather service confirms a tornado touched down south of vincennes. it happened near bandmill road. knox county sheriff doug vantlin says a barn was damaged and a house was moved partially off ita foundation. the city of vincennes also experienced heavy flooding. areas around sixth street and u-s- 41 were completely under water.

///

an emotional facebook video posted by a local woman is starting a conversation. she's pushing for a permanent warming and cooling center for the homeless in vigo county. news 10's abby kirk is live right now with martina hull at reach services this morning with more on the feedback she received. abby? alia--- yes... reach services along with local churches opened their doors to more than 100 people last week when it was dangerously cold out. martina hull and others have started an online petition. they're asking for "your" signature. this all started when she posted a video to facebook last week. demanding that something must be done about "our" growing homeless population. since being posted--- it's received dozens of likes, comments, and shares. she spoke with vigo county commissioners yesterday. if you would like to help, we will link this petition to our website at wthitv.com. reporting in terre haute, ak, news 10.

////

a warning for parents in one wabash valley town. the city of chrisman, illinois is warning you not let infants drink the town's tap water. chrisman is in edgar county. according to a post on the town's facebook page, there are high levels of nitrites in the water. they say this level can be dangerous to babies six-months-old or younger. the post says babies left untreated could become seriously ill, and if left untreated, could possibly die. adults and children over six-months-old are okay to drink the water.

///

new this morning - a driver crashed her car into a tree overnight. it happened a little before three this morning. this is at "harlan drive and bruner street" in southern vigo county. right now -- we're not sure if the tree and phone lines were already down when the driver hit the tree. and as you can see... a tree was blocking harlan drive. the driver was not hurt.

///

terre haute's city council voted to close a portion of eighth street. that's part of plans to build a convention center in downtown. each council member says the convention center project is important and needs to happen. but councilman "todd nation" says he is still not convinced a section of 8th street has to close to make way for the project. nation was outnumbered and the measure passed. that means 8th -- between wabash and cherry -- will close. we've told you about councilman nation's ideas to convert 8th and 9th streets to two-ways. that was also discussed last night. nation says he would like to study current traffic flow before moving forward with the proposal. that topic will be on the may 9th meeting agenda.

////

substation renovations in brazil may cause drivers to find another route around the work. the renovations by duke energy are expected to happen over the next several months. this is near church and dee-pot streets. for now.. a spokesperson says there aren't any planned outages for customers. but a lot of equipment and vehicles will be in the area.

///

a bill to raise the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour has been approved by the state senate. that increase would come over the span of six years. right now.... the state's minimum wage is $8.25 an hour. under the proposal... the minimum wage would increase by $1.75 next year. each year the minimum wage would increase by a dollar until the year 2025. opponents of the bill say the cost will be too high for employers. they say many people could lose their jobs.