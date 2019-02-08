Clear
Sunny, windy and very cold. Dangerous wind chill. High: 22°

Much colder air will prevail for the weekend and that trend starts for your Friday.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 6:29 AM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 6:31 AM

Friday: Sunny, windy and very cold. Dangerous wind chill. High: 22°

Friday night: Clear, breezy and colder. Low: 6°

Saturday: Sunny and cold. Below normal temps. High: 30°

Detailed Forecast: Much colder air will prevail for the weekend and that trend starts for your Friday. Dominant high pressure will sweep in from the central plains and that will shower the area with sunshine at least through Saturday. But with the calmer weather, colder air will last, at least through Saturday afternoon. Later into the weekend, another weather maker will begin to settle in. By Sunday, a wintry-mix looks possible, but we're still ironing out some details. Stay tuned.

Terre Haute
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Rockville
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Casey
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -4°
Brazil
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Marshall
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
