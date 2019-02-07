Speech to Text for ISU Professors perform at ISU

ticket. professors at indiana state university treated the community to the sound of music. music playing the solaire saxophone quartet performed tonight. paul bro, samuel fritz, erika stepp and scotty stepp make up the group. they're all faculty members in the music department at isu. the ensemble has performed across the country. concert goers say it's amazing watching musical talent in action. "the technical aspect of it. how fast his fingers move and the artistic part of it as well like the longer passages, the flowing passages the kind of singing out of the instrument." tonight's recital featured works from john mackey and frank martin.