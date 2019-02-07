Speech to Text for Registered Terre Haute City Council Republican will run as a Democrat in election

terre one terre haute city council member is looking ahead to the next election. today..councilman earl elliott filed to run in this year's municipal election today. the filing came with a small change. elliott will be running as a democrat. elliott is a registered republican. we spoke with him earlier tonight. he said in 20-18....he voted on a democratic ticket. that's so he could vote in the vigo county assessor's race. elliott says this choice means the republican chairman had to verify that he is a republican. this did not happen. that's why elliott says he chose to run on the democratic