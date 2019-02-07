Speech to Text for Plans move forward on convention center after city council vote

your morning commute. plans for a downtown convention center can move forward after a city council vote tonight. news 10 told you about plans to close a portion of eighth street. project leaders said the plan would be dead if the council did not vote to close the section of road. news 10's heather good was at tonight's meeting. she has more on tonight's decision. it's new for you at 10. the council voted to close a portion of 8th street tonight... but the decision was not unanimous. each council member says the convention center project is important and needs to happen... but councilman todd nation says he is still not convinced a section of 8th street has to close to make way for the project. nation was outnumbered tonight and the measure passed meaning 8th -- between wabash and cherry -- will close. i spoke with drivers who often travel through downtown terre haute. they say they do have some concerns about increased traffic from the convention center. 6:35:13 - 6:35:24 driver cailynn browne says, "without all that traffic, people know when to leave their house to get to a place because they know what streets to take and how busy they're going to be and it will probably just make traffic a lot busier and maybe a bit more frustrating for people who do live here." we've told you about councilman nation's ideas to convert 8th and 9th streets to two-ways. that was also discussed tonight. nation says he would like to study current traffic flow before moving forward with the proposal. that topic will be on the may 9th meeting