Speech to Text for The Indiana school bus safety bill

that hurt to anybody." indiana lawmakers are hearing a call to change after tragic bus accidents. senators are working on bills to make it safer for your kids traveling to and from school. news 10s garrett brown joins us in the studio. he continues our coverage on what these bills would change. [take studio name: garrett at rov] last november three kids in indiana died getting on their bus. police said an oncoming car drove past a school bus with its stop arm out. now one father is working to ensure this dosent happen to anyone else. < michael stahl made his voice heard wednesday in the state house. he was showing support for senate bill two. the bill would increase the punishment for people who disregard bus arms. it's the reason why his daughter isnt here today. "and unfortunately even after this incident occurred, people still committed these things. so sometimes you need to kind of make it so people pay more attention." the bill would make speeding past one of these signs a level six felony. david henry of the south vermillion school corporation says his drivers have seen this in the past. that's why they also support this bill. "this is good. this means that we can come up with a solution that applies to our populous." there's another bus safety bill up for discussion. it requires buses to pick kids up and drop them off on the "right" side of the road. this would prevent kids from having to cross highways. "there are just very few cases where we look at it and say there's no way to do this. about ninety ninety percent of the time its going to be door side, curb side to the driveway." the bills have a ways to go before becoming law.. but stahl and others hope these measures will help prevent accidents in the future. "hopefully we can have some sort of way of helping prevent that from happening again not everything's going to be able to stop unfortunately but we can take steps."