The Vigo County EMA and the flooding

this abundance of rain is causing plenty of stress for homeowners around the valley. but for some, this is nothing new... news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live in western vigo county. she has more on how some got prepared for the weather. there's no doubt it's been a rainy day in the area. take a look behind me... there is a lot of water. it's mixing with dirt... tree limbs.. and all kinds of other stuff. these conditions can be dangerous. < hobie roberts has lived in the area for 30 years. heavy rain is no stranger to roberts nor his family. his brother's basement floods when the weather is this bad. "when it rains the water just goes in their basements and they have to pump the water out. it's just an on going problem in west terre haute." roberts says that the conditions are less than ideal once it starts raining. but he knows to be ready for it.. "get the pumps out in the basement and run the hoses out to the street and of course sometimes we're fighting a losing battle because the water comes rigyht back." *tracking not needed here* "the water here is starting to rise. it's also starting to turn colors and get that mucky brown which means whatevers on the road is washing off here and causing the water levels to actually increase. this is a point where you want to get prepared for anything close to flash flooding." i rode along today with jd kesler. he's the deputy director of emergency management agency. he says moderate flooding like this harmful but can be prepared for. "we staged our sand bags at all of the county base fire departments. we already talked to the highway department..they know to have trucks available for us to haul sand. they're all ready. we're ready for it." while you can still prepare... there is still a chance for damage. roberts say that's what bothers him the most. "it's terrible. you know people work all their life for what they got and something like that comes along and boom they're out."> kesler says if you're ever concerned about flooding... you can visit the national weather service website or storm team 10. we'll link you to that website on our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in west terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10.