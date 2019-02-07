Clear
From freezing to flowing - Old Mill Dam goes through big change

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 6:13 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

he has a look at what conditions are right now... brady? just listen to the sound of the stream here. days ago this creek was frozen solid and now it's moving very quickly after 3 inches of rain in the last couple of days. if you've been outdoors you've probably noticed that the air has been warm but i can feel the winds starting to change here bringing in colder air. this colder air will drop our temperatures below freezing tonight and start to freeze standing water on roadways and other locations creating slick conditions. moving water like you can hear right here at mill dam probably won't freeze. remember to keep an eye on storm team 10 on air and online as we stay on top of this flooding event.
