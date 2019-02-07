Clear
Linton residents deal with flooding

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 6:12 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

take a look a the video behind me.. this is what the city of linton indiana has looked like for most of the day. i went to "a" street near the city park. fire hydrants and playsets are almost under water. our jeep couldn't get through the water... so.. i had to get out and walk to get a better look. some of the local businesses were forced to close. i spoke with people in the area. they say this flooding is the worst they've seen. it was so bad, nearyby shakamak schools closed early. one parent says she wasn't expecting to get that phone call. " i panicked a little. um especially because how am i supposed to get my child when i have to drive through the flooding so i'm not sure if i can get to the school from here either." believe it or not.. people drove through this water and a few got
