Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute City Council votes to close a portion of 8th Street to make way for new convention center in downtown Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A confirmed tornado in Knox County leads to damage

A confirmed tornado in Knox County leads to damage

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 6:10 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A confirmed tornado in Knox County leads to damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start our team coverage for you tonight with bureau chief gary brian... he got a look at how conditions are "right now" just south of vincennes. patrece, rondrell... i'm here south of vincennes near bandmill road. this is where reports came in of a possible tornado. just hours ago we have learned that the national weather service has confirmed that tornado. flooding was also a major point of concern here in vincennes. in the video you can see much of the area of 6th street near us 41 was flooded. this includes part of the on ramp onto us 41. here south of vincennes sheriff doug vantlin says a truck was overturned due to the wind. he says there was also damage to a barn and a home was also partially moved off it's foundation. i spoke with a number of folks who were dealing with the weather today. a lineman working in the area says he saw some of the power lines coming down. <"i didn't see that one come down. i looked that way and i seen that one and that one come down right there. so it was a domino effect from that way going that way." 'have you ever seen it like this?' no, i have never. i have lived in vincennes for five years, while going to school here, and i have never seen it this bad." > sheriff doug vantlin says they cannot confirm a tornado touched down south of town at this time. he says they are currently looking to find people who may have witnessed what happened.
Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 24°
Windy & Much Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 2-7

Image

The Indiana school bus safety bill

Image

The Vigo County EMA and the flooding

Image

From freezing to flowing - Old Mill Dam goes through big change

Image

Linton residents deal with flooding

Image

A confirmed tornado in Knox County leads to damage

Image

From flooding to freezing, Kevin talks about the major shift in forecast

Image

Duke Energy set to start substation upgrades

Image

Terre Haute Young Leaders receive city update

Image

Bar owner charged after four-year-long investigation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program