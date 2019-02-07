Speech to Text for A confirmed tornado in Knox County leads to damage

we start our team coverage for you tonight with bureau chief gary brian... he got a look at how conditions are "right now" just south of vincennes. patrece, rondrell... i'm here south of vincennes near bandmill road. this is where reports came in of a possible tornado. just hours ago we have learned that the national weather service has confirmed that tornado. flooding was also a major point of concern here in vincennes. in the video you can see much of the area of 6th street near us 41 was flooded. this includes part of the on ramp onto us 41. here south of vincennes sheriff doug vantlin says a truck was overturned due to the wind. he says there was also damage to a barn and a home was also partially moved off it's foundation. i spoke with a number of folks who were dealing with the weather today. a lineman working in the area says he saw some of the power lines coming down. <"i didn't see that one come down. i looked that way and i seen that one and that one come down right there. so it was a domino effect from that way going that way." 'have you ever seen it like this?' no, i have never. i have lived in vincennes for five years, while going to school here, and i have never seen it this bad." > sheriff doug vantlin says they cannot confirm a tornado touched down south of town at this time. he says they are currently looking to find people who may have witnessed what happened.