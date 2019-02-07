Clear
From flooding to freezing, Kevin talks about the major shift in forecast

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 6:04 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 6:04 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight a 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 13. west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. friday sunny, with a high near 20. wind chill values as low as -2. west wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. friday night clear, with a low around 7. wind chill values as low as -2. northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 24°
Windy & Much Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

