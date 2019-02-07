Speech to Text for From flooding to freezing, Kevin talks about the major shift in forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight a 30 percent chance of a 30 percent tonight a 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 13. west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. friday sunny, with a high near 20. wind chill values as low as -2. west wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. friday night clear, with a low around 7. wind chill values as low as -2. northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. "an investigation".. "an tonight a 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 13. west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. friday sunny, with a high near 20. wind chill values as low as -2. west wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. friday night clear, with a low around 7. wind chill values as low as -2. northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. tonight a 30 percent chance of showers before 7pm. cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 13. west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. friday sunny, with a high near 20. wind chill values as low as -2. west wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. friday night clear, with a low around 7. wind chill values as low as -2. northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.