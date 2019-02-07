Clear
Duke Energy set to start substation upgrades

Duke Energy set to start substation upgrades

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 6:01 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 6:01 PM
Christopher Essex

jail". "duke energy".. is undergoing "an improvement project" at a number of its sub-stations. this is new for you now at "5"! "the plan" calls for "an increase in reliability to a handful of sub-stations in terre haute and "1"-in brazil. much like 'roads" and "bridges".. 'the inner-workings of these transformers" must be upgraded "in order to operate correctly". "no outages" are expected during the project. however.. "increased construction traffic" is likely. "the project" is expected to last around
