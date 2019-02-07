Speech to Text for Terre Haute Young Leaders receive city update

in terre haute.. "young professionals" learn about new projects for the city "in 20-19". "mayor duke bennett" gave "a city update" to the group "terre haute young leaders".. at a luncheon at clabber girl...downtown. "mayor bennett" told "news 10".. it's a great way to educate the young professionals in the community about what's going on...to get them "more engaged in local projects". it's also a way to get "good ideas for the future". /////// //////// "...when i go through my presentation i love the questions at the end. tell me what's on your mind, what's important to you, what would you like to see in terre haute over the next few years...then i can help guide my path for the future based on the input i get from these young leaders.." //////// "terre haute young leaders" get "a city update" every year. one of their goals.. is to learn about "economic development" coming to the development" "economic learn about goals.. is to one of their year. update" every get "a city young leaders" "terre haute //////// "terre haute young leaders" get "a city update" every year. one of their goals.. is to learn about "economic development"