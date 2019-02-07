Clear
Terre Haute Young Leaders receive city update

Terre Haute Young Leaders receive city update

in terre haute.. "young professionals" learn about new projects for the city "in 20-19". "mayor duke bennett" gave "a city update" to the group "terre haute young leaders".. at a luncheon at clabber girl...downtown. "mayor bennett" told "news 10".. it's a great way to educate the young professionals in the community about what's going on...to get them "more engaged in local projects". it's also a way to get "good ideas for the future". /////// //////// "...when i go through my presentation i love the questions at the end. tell me what's on your mind, what's important to you, what would you like to see in terre haute over the next few years...then i can help guide my path for the future based on the input i get from these young leaders.." //////// "terre haute young leaders" get "a city update" every year. one of their goals.. is to learn about "economic development" coming to the
