Bar owner charged after four-year-long investigation

coming to the city. a "more than 4"-year long investigation.. "tops today's crime alert". according to court documents.. "this man".. "roge padgett" was conducting "illega gambling" and "bookmaking" at his business. "padgett" owns "the tuxedo bar" in washington. "an investigation" began in march 20-14.. including: "surveillance", "undercover officers", and "trash pulls". a "16"-page report outlines the details of the investivation.. including: "specific bets" and "wagers". "padgett" has already bonded-out "of the daviess county