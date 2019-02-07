Clear
Rain with possible thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Becoming windy and turning colder . High: 62°

n area of low pressure and a trailing cold front are set to move through the area in the next 24 hours.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 1:14 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 1:14 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Rain with possible thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Becoming windy and turning colder . High: 62°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the rain may stay heavy for a few hours this afternoon and the gradually taper off by tonight. get ready for a winter blast tonight as the air temperature drops to 13; it could feel like it's near or below zero tomorrow morning. sunshine makes a comeback tomorrow, but we keep the winter feels, high at 22.
Terre Haute
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 59°
Showers and storms, fog and then colder!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

All You Need to Know for Thursday

