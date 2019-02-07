Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in a dense fog advisory is in effect right now. storm team 10's eric stidman is in the weather center tracking the visibility... plus more rain in our forecast. good morning, eric. get ready for another round of rain, fog, and mild temperatures! heavy rain looks likely today, you could hear a few claps of thunder, and a high at 62. it's going to get windy as well. gusts look to peak in the 30s. a few left over showers after dusk, and then it gets cold tonight, low at 13. sunny, but very winter-like tomorrow, a high at 22. a dense fog advisory is in effect right now. storm team 10's eric stidman is in the weather center tracking the visibility... plus more rain in our forecast. good morning, eric. get ready for another round of rain, fog, and mild temperatures! heavy rain looks likely today, you could hear a few claps of thunder, and a high at 62. it's going to get windy as well. gusts look to peak in the 30s. a few left over showers after dusk, and then it gets cold tonight, low at 13. sunny, but very winter-like tomorrow, a high at 22. with the with the potential for heavy rain in the forecast -- the vigo county highway department urges safety over these next few days. always obey "road closed" signs... if you see running water over the roadway... always remember "turn around, don't drown". sullivan city hall is closed until further notice due to the partial collapse of a building. today - a private building inspector will be on hand to check it out. the collapse happened at the back of the john d. bodine attorney office - just off the square. people in the buildings connected to the attorney office were evacuated. a bill that could bring a casino to terre haute is moving to the "senate appropriations committee." in addition to bringing casinos to terre haute and gary... the bill would also legalize sports gambling. the bill will go to the senate appropriations committee on valentine's day. if it passes there, it will go to the full senate. another bill that passed unanimously by the indiana senate judiciary committee involves school bus stop arms. it would increase penalities to anyone who is caught passing a school bus when its stop arm is extended. a family that lost three kids in a tragic accident in fulton county, indiana is pushing for the law. the bill will now go before the full senate.. thoughts are on the future following last night's "state of schools address" for vigo county. several weighed in on a new vision. growth seems to be the focus for superintendent robert haworth. news 10's abby kirk is live outside the vigo county school corporation with more on dr. haworth's strategic plan. we've following "dr. haworth's" "strategic plan" since he announced it at the beginning of the school year. where he talked about what the next "5" years could like for "vigo county schools" ---moving forward. dr. haworth focused on developing a plan to "renovate" facilities. he stressed how important it is to him...that the community is involved with the decision process. there has been some talk about "renovating" some of the schools. he says they must focus on "costs" and "feasibility" ....before moving forward. this strategic plan will outline how they will ultimately" get to a decision about what to do with "aging buildings. other topics included upgrading and making technology more available for students -- having more hands on learning -- and providing more after school programs. feedback from the community...haworth say will be posted on their website on monday. we will make sure to link you to that...on "our" website ....at w-t-h-i tv dot com. live in terre haute, ak, news 10. < get ready for another round of rain, fog, and mild temperatures! heavy rain looks likely today, you could hear a few claps of thunder, and a high at 62. it's going to get windy as well. gusts look to peak in the 30s. a few left over showers after dusk, and then it gets cold tonight, low at 13. sunny, but very winter-like tomorrow, a high at 22. eric stidman has the answer to this morning's weather buzz. that's it.. for "news 10 this morning". be sure to join us for news 10 at midday.