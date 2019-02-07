Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Rain with possible thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Becoming windy and turning colder . High: 62°

Thursday night: A wintry mix possible. Windy and much colder. Low: 13°

Friday: Mainly sunny. Windy. Bitterly cold. High: 24°

Detailed Forecast: An area of low pressure and a trailing cold front are set to move through the area in the next 24 hours. First, a boost of a heat will accompany widespread heavy rain. A few claps of thunder may be possible by the afternoon. Another inch of rain may be possible which will continue to complicate the flooding picture. It still looks like most major rivers in the area will crest a minor flood category through the weekend. We're continuing to watch these numbers though as they are sure to update a few times before cresting. As a final thought, once the low and cold front exit, bitterly cold air will prevail for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will stay below normal, both days in the 20s and 30s. Wind chill values will, again, become part of the discussion as feels like temps could sink subzero.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031