Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rain with possible thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Becoming windy and turning colder . High: 62°

An area of low pressure and a trailing cold front are set to move through the area in the next 24 hours.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 6:26 AM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 6:28 AM

Speech to Text for Rain with possible thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Becoming windy and turning colder . High: 62°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Rain with possible thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Becoming windy and turning colder . High: 62°

Thursday night: A wintry mix possible. Windy and much colder. Low: 13°

Friday: Mainly sunny. Windy. Bitterly cold. High: 24°

Detailed Forecast: An area of low pressure and a trailing cold front are set to move through the area in the next 24 hours. First, a boost of a heat will accompany widespread heavy rain. A few claps of thunder may be possible by the afternoon. Another inch of rain may be possible which will continue to complicate the flooding picture. It still looks like most major rivers in the area will crest a minor flood category through the weekend. We're continuing to watch these numbers though as they are sure to update a few times before cresting. As a final thought, once the low and cold front exit, bitterly cold air will prevail for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will stay below normal, both days in the 20s and 30s. Wind chill values will, again, become part of the discussion as feels like temps could sink subzero.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 45°
Showers and storms, fog and then colder!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain with possible thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Becoming windy and turning colder . High: 62°

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Sholty

Image

It was standing room only as Vigo County Schools Superintendent delivered his first State of the Sc

Image

A rainy Wednesday night with more storms in the forecast

Image

The French Village gets the green light at VU

Image

Hey Kevin 2-6

Image

VCSC Mental Health Grant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program